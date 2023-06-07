At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek

Fire destroys at least 7 businesses in Salmon Creek
Fire destroys at least 7 businesses in Salmon Creek(Heather Morrow via Burst)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - At least seven businesses in Salmon Creek were destroyed by a two-alarm fire overnight, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Employees at the building, located at 14615 Northeast 13th Court, reported seeing smoke coming from an upstairs window and hearing fire alarms. Officials say the building then filled with smoke. People evacuated and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the estimated 110,000 square foot building, near the I-5/I-205 interchange, fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters from both Vancouver Fire and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue assisting in fighting this fire by establishing a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Clark County Assessment records list the value of this building at $1.8 million. The estimated loss has not yet been determined, but at least seven businesses have been impacted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
Lake Oswego Foothills Park
500,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

Latest News

birthing
Mt. Hood Birthing Center to reopen next week
Mt. Hood Birthing Center to reopen next week
shooting victim
Woodburn man remembered after grocery store shooting
Woodburn man remembered after grocery store shooting