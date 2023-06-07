At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - At least seven businesses in Salmon Creek were destroyed by a two-alarm fire overnight, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Employees at the building, located at 14615 Northeast 13th Court, reported seeing smoke coming from an upstairs window and hearing fire alarms. Officials say the building then filled with smoke. People evacuated and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the estimated 110,000 square foot building, near the I-5/I-205 interchange, fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters from both Vancouver Fire and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue assisting in fighting this fire by establishing a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Clark County Assessment records list the value of this building at $1.8 million. The estimated loss has not yet been determined, but at least seven businesses have been impacted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

