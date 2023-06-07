Oregon governor signs bill increasing penalties for street racing, takeovers

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - There will soon be harsher punishments for people caught street racing in Oregon after Governor Tina Kotek just signed a new bill into law.

Gov. Kotek signed Senate Bill 615 on Tuesday. In a tweet, she said it will help restore safety to Oregon communities.

Portland is no stranger to speed racing and street takeovers. Just a few months ago, Gov. Kotek directed the Oregon State Police to collaborate with the Portland Police Bureau to tackle the issue.

The new law is designed to stop people from taking part in those dangerous events. The bill creates a new penalty of up to 364 days in prison and a more than $6,200 fine, or both. That’s just for the first offense.

If people are caught a second time, within a five-year period, they could get up to five years behind bars and a $125,000 fine, or both.

State Senator Mark Meek, who sponsored the bill, testified during a public hearing in April. He argued now is the time to take action.

“We have seen more and more brazen disregard for safety and law in our communities,” Sen. Meek, (D) District 20 - Clackamas County, said. “These races, these organized races, have basically hijacked our intersections and streets with total disregard for the safety, of not only the participants, but for the neighboring residents around.”

The law also changes the crime of reckless driving to include street racing and allow for the seizure of vehicles used during the crime.

The new law with these harsher penalties will take effect in September.

