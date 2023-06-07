Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Mount Hood saw more than 20 small earthquakes in a 6-hour period.

At 2:35 p.m., a 3.0-magnitude earthquake set off a series of quakes. A minute after the initial earthquake at 2:36 p.m., the second greatest of the mountain’s 28 recorded earthquakes, with a magnitude of 2.6, was also felt, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported these two earthquakes. The USGS did not report the other lesser quakes, some of which had magnitudes as low as 0.2.

The first earthquake, a 3.0, originated just south of Mount Hood’s summit. The second quake of 2.6 magnitude occurred close to Timberline Lodge.

Mt. Hood, a potentially active volcano, frequently experiences minor earthquakes. According to data from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the mountain typically experiences at least one minor earthquake per week.

Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Oregon governor signs bill increasing penalties for street racing, takeovers