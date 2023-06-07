Painting project to shut down Morrison Bridge temporarily

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Morrison Bridge will be closing over the course of two weekends while crews work towards finishing a painting project, Multnomah County says. The bridge will be closed to all cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

The first closure will begin Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. before reopening Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m.

The second closure will begin Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. and reopen Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m.

The Morrison Bridge painting project began in Jan. 2022 and is expected to finish in July, costing an estimated $20 million.

