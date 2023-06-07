Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Portland Tuesday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street on the report of a person hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police say the driver involved in the crash left the scene. A description of the driver or vehicle is not available at this time.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northeast Lombard Street was closed from Northeast 32nd Avenue to Northeast 33rd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149340.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Sean Baba
Portland man arrested during child predator sting indicted on new charges
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
Lake Oswego Foothills Park
500,000 gallons of treated sewage spills into Willamette River

Latest News

At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
Fire destroys at least 7 businesses in Salmon Creek
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
birthing
Mt. Hood Birthing Center to reopen next week
Mt. Hood Birthing Center to reopen next week