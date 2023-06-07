Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Portland Tuesday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street on the report of a person hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police say the driver involved in the crash left the scene. A description of the driver or vehicle is not available at this time.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northeast Lombard Street was closed from Northeast 32nd Avenue to Northeast 33rd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149340.

