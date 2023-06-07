Vancouver, WA. Fire Marshal declares total ban on recreational burning

Campfire
Campfire(Indrajit Das / (CC BY 4.0))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Marshal has issued a total ban on recreational burning effective Thursday, June 15.

Due to weather conditions and dry vegetation the fire danger is high. Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli says the ban will likely stay in effect throughout the summer or until weather and fire danger conditions improve.

Those who violate the burn ban may be issued a ticket.

The types of fires prohibited are:

· Recreational fires and bonfires

· Campfires

· Fires in outdoor fireplaces and chimney-type devices

“The risk for fire is high and state officials have said that this year’s wildfire season has the potential to be challenging as the fine fuels continue to cure,” said Scarpelli. “It is vital that everyone be extra vigilant about fire safety during this time.”

In addition to the ban on recreational fires Scarpelli asks that smokers never put their cigarettes out in bark mulch, planters or toss lit cigarettes out of a car window.

While the ban is in affect all fires within city limits are illegal. Community members are encouraged to report any fire activity to 911. Those who violate the ban may be given a fire code ticket and a 500$ fine that may include criminal charges.

