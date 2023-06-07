Very warm afternoon on tap

Good morning! It’s a mild & dry start to the day across most of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. The marine layer is surging up the coastline early on this Wednesday, and could lead to some areas of drizzle this morning. The arrival of the marine layer is a sign that cooler air is moving in. A wind shift is already taking place in the southern & central Willamette Valley. Onshore flow will lead to a much cooler day to the south, where highs may only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Meanwhile to the north, it won’t be quite as “cool”. That being said, temperatures will probably come up shy of 90 degrees. This should happen because of the aforementioned wind shift, and also more cloud cover above. Highs will range between the mid to upper 80s in the metro area.

Expect a slightly cloudier day on Thursday with high temperatures closer to 80 degrees. Over the next few afternoons, easterly flow aloft will cause showers & thunderstorms to develop along & east of the Cascades. Most cells will not move west of the Cascades, but a few sprinkles from dying showers can’t be ruled out. Our cooling trend should carry through Friday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. Side note: this is still several degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should be the cooler day. The marine layer will surge in overnight, with a gradual clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s during the Grand Floral Parade, with highs reaching about 80 or so toward the end of the day. We’ll experience another short-lived warming trend Sunday & Monday. Expect temps to rebound into the mid to upper 80s.

If you’re going to be out at the Junior Parade today, bring plenty of water. I’m expecting temperatures to be in the low to mid 80s during parade time, but it’ll feel warmer than that standing on asphalt and pavement.

Have a great Wednesday!

