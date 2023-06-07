Woodburn man remembered after grocery store shooting

A Woodburn family mourns the loss of a man who was a father, son and beloved brother.
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The family of Noel Romero says he died in a shooting at a local grocery store and that his kids were with him when he was gunned down.

The family of Noel Romero says he died in a shooting at a local grocery store and that his kids were with him when he was gunned down.

The family says it happened at the Mega Foods Store on Mt. Hood Avenue in Woodburn last Sunday.

Police confirm there was a shooting at the Mega Foods Store on June 4 at 4 p.

Little information has been released by the police department. An update today confirmed the death of one man and the arrest of another, but no further information has been revealed.

Brenda Rodriguez said she worked with Romero.

“He was such a great guy, always in a happy mood, a provider for his four kids, super hard worker and anything you ask of him he would do.” said Rodriguez, “He was with his children the day he lost his life, so he was a very active and loving father, his children are just devastated, this loss is really affecting a lot of people.”

Rodriguez says Romero lived near his children, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and the family is reeling from the loss.

A vigil is planned for Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in front of the Mega Foods store where the shooting happened.

Romero’s family has set up a GoFundMe which can be found here.

