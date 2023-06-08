4 Hondurans arrested in Washington County overdose death investigation

4 Hondurans arrested in Washington County overdose death investigation.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Four men from Honduras have been arrested in connection to a Washington County overdose death, according to officials.

The arrests follow an investigation by the Westside Interagency Narcotics team after an overdose death Wednesday.

After tracking the source of the drugs to a hotel room in Portland, Manuel Velazquez-Estrjo, Jorge Rivera-Nunez, Dennis Palma-Hurbina and Gretsel Ramos-Balladares, all from Honduras, were taken into custody. The men are being charged with federal drug crimes, WCSO says.

SEE ALSO: Washington County Sheriff warning public after string of deadly drug overdoses

During the investigation, investigators seized more than 6.25 lbs. of powder testing positive for fentanyl, 4.24 lbs. of multicolored ‘rainbow’ pills testing positive for fentanyl, 310.5 grams of methamphetamine and $11,707.

The arrests follow a warning Wednesday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, WCSO deputies, as well as Beaverton and Hillsboro police, responded to 15 overdoses within a five-day span. Four of the overdoses were deadly at the time of WCSO’s release.

