Comfortable weather over the next few days

Heating up Sunday & Monday
6/8/2023
6/8/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! It’s a partly cloudy start to our day across our western valleys, and overcast along the coast. The marine layer surged back over the coastline overnight, and is attempting to push inland. Generally speaking, the low clouds should mainly focus west today, while mid to upper level clouds stream over the I-5 corridor. High pressure is starting to weaken as well, so today will be cooler than Wednesday. Expect high temps to reach the mid 70s in the metro area. Tomorrow will be even cooler thanks to stronger onshore flow and more cloud cover. Temps will only reach the low to mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to expand over the eastern Pacific Ocean and West Coast this weekend and early next week. This system will bring sunnier skies and warmer temperatures. Saturday is going to be a pretty nice day, albeit about 5-8 degrees above normal for this time of year. We’ll start off with low clouds, but most of the clouds should dissipate around midday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s during the Grand Floral Parade, and will end the day around 80 degrees. Our warmest weather will take place Sunday & Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

The warm up will be relatively short-lived. Morning clouds will return around midweek as onshore flow strengthens. This will help drop our high temperatures back into the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

