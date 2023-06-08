Cooler Friday with a shower chance, then warming & dry weekend ahead

Clouds have thickened up again across much of the region as a weather system continues to linger over Eastern Oregon and Idaho. That system sends lots of cloud cover overhead the next 24 hours but MOST rain should stay over and east of the Cascades. We’ll also be getting a major push of cooler marine air off the Pacific Ocean tonight. The combination of these two means we might finally have a cooler than normal day for early June! That’s quite a change.

The big message this evening is that ANYONE could see a shower or several showers west of the Cascades tomorrow morning; especially from the metro area northward into SW Washington. Yes, most of the rain stays east of the mountains, but the risk is definitely there. Considering some roofs are uncovered during this long dry spell (just one example), precautions should be taken just in case a shower shows up in your area. Cover everything up that should not get exposed to rain.

That weak system moves farther away tomorrow evening, eliminating the shower threat. Then we expect a thinning marine layer heading through the weekend. Expect fewer morning clouds each day and a very nice weekend.

(kptv)

Temperatures likely cool again beginning Tuesday with increasing morning cloud cover, but still no significant rain in sight.

