Landslide causes road on Mount St. Helens to close

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A landslide and subsequent slope destabilization along Forest Road 25 at milepost 26 closes the road for the foreseeable future.

According to a tweet by the Mount St. Helens twitter the route will be closed as a through-route until further notice due to the road collapse.

The north side of the forest has already had a road closed due to snow just south of the junction with Forest Road 99. Snow crews will move the closure to just south of the Boundary Trailhead around milepost 23 as the snow melts.

Forest Road 25 will remain closed past the junction of 25/93 and Forest Road 93 will remain open from the south.

The National Forest Service predicts the snow to melt out in July and will make Forest Road 99 accessible from the north.

For more information and to view the condition report visit the National Forest Service website.

