Man accused of pointing gun at person trying to intervene in fight at Salem park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An armed man was arrested late Wednesday night after a fight at a downtown park, according to the Salem Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to Riverfront Park, located along Front Street Southeast, on the report of a man hitting a woman and brandishing a gun.

Officers arrived to the park and found the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Arthur Billy Hill, driving away. He was stopped and taken into custody.

During the investigation, police say officers learned Hill was in a fight with two women he knows. Another person in the park tried to intervene when Hill pointed a gun at them. Police say the gun was seized.

Hill was booked into the Marion County Jail for menacing, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.