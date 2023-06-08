Man accused of pointing gun at person trying to intervene in fight at Salem park

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An armed man was arrested late Wednesday night after a fight at a downtown park, according to the Salem Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to Riverfront Park, located along Front Street Southeast, on the report of a man hitting a woman and brandishing a gun.

Officers arrived to the park and found the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Arthur Billy Hill, driving away. He was stopped and taken into custody.

During the investigation, police say officers learned Hill was in a fight with two women he knows. Another person in the park tried to intervene when Hill pointed a gun at them. Police say the gun was seized.

Hill was booked into the Marion County Jail for menacing, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
Cheerleaders blindsided by PSU putting cheer program on ‘pause.'
Cheerleaders blindsided by PSU putting cheer program on ‘pause’

Latest News

Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Rural Oregon movement to join ‘Greater Idaho’ gains traction with vote in 12th county
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
The Dalles food bank opens in larger facility