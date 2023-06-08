Man arrested after ‘high speed pursuit’ through Salem, Keizer, deputies say

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem man was arrested Wednesday after a “high speed pursuit” through the Salem and Keizer area, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled. They did not say where the chase began or ended, nor how fast the driver, identified as Brent Erickson, was going.

Eventually a deputy, aided by units from the Oregon State Police and the Keizer Police Department, used their vehicle to force Erickson to stop with a “PIT maneuver.”

Erickson was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is charged with coercion, fourth-degree assault, harassment, felony elude and attempting to assault a police officer.

