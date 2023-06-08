Man arrested after ‘high speed pursuit’ through Salem, Keizer, deputies say

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem man was arrested Wednesday after a “high speed pursuit” through the Salem and Keizer area, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations

Deputies said they attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled. They did not say where the chase began or ended, nor how fast the driver, identified as Brent Erickson, was going.

Eventually a deputy, aided by units from the Oregon State Police and the Keizer Police Department, used their vehicle to force Erickson to stop with a “PIT maneuver.”

SEE ALSO: Rural Oregon movement to join ‘Greater Idaho’ gains traction with vote in 12th county

Erickson was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is charged with coercion, fourth-degree assault, harassment, felony elude and attempting to assault a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

Latest News

road collapse
Landslide causes road on Mount St. Helens to close
KPTV file image
Man accused of pointing gun at person trying to intervene in fight at Salem park
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Rural Oregon movement to join ‘Greater Idaho’ gains traction with vote in 12th county
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations