Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland City Hall approved a camping ban following a 3-1 vote on Wednesday.

Once in effect, the ban will prohibit camping on city property between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and additionally prohibits camping altogether near schools, daycares, shelters, in front of businesses, and near high crash risk roadways.

SEE ALSO: Portland city council hears public testimony on new homeless camping ban

With the ban, Portland would be in compliance with Oregon House Bill 3115, which governs homeless camping and the reasonable time, place, and manner that permit people who are homeless to temporarily camp in reasonably safe and sanitary locations while they are actively seeking access to stable housing, as well as to adopt reasonable policies related to the removal of established camping sites.

The ban will be phased in beginning July 1.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.