Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a semi-truck while rollerblading.(GiveSendGo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man has died after he was involved in a crash with a semi-truck while rollerblading.

Family members shared online that Joshua Womack was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a semi struck him while he was out rollerblading on May 27.

“We ask for prayers and support during this challenging time,” the family wrote.

Sadly, the family shared an update this week that Womack did not make it.

“This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced,” the family wrote in the update.

The man’s family and friends set up a fundraising campaign to help with expenses as they said he was self-employed and didn’t have medical insurance.

“He has two young children out of state to support, and his current wife is trying to support their three children (ages 3 months old to 3 years old) and desperately needs help in this scary time,” the fundraising campaign stated.

The family said Womack’s death was sudden and has been jarring, but he was able to provide four organs to people in need.

Madison Reeves, the man’s wife, said at least the tragedy “has prevented others from going through the same.”

The family has also thanked everyone who has already reached out in support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

Latest News

A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the...
Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre
An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and two adults, leaving some with...
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
Tips to properly budget for summer activities