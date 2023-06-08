Vancouver woman grateful to be alive nearly a year after hit-and-run.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Diana Petty’s life was changed forever.

“I found out that there’s really no textbook, no manual, to teach a person how to be an amputee. You have to learn it on your own, learn it from other amputees,” Petty said.

On July 7, 2022, she was visiting her husband John at Providence St. Vincent when she was heading back to the hospital’s guest house to get some of his things. She was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she said 34-year-old Tyler Fetterhoff ran the red light, hit her and left her in the road.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Fetterhoff left his Subaru in front of a friend’s house nearby, who called police after noticing the damage. Fetterhoff was arrested the next day.

Petty recalled the terrifying moments leading up to the crash during Fetterhoff’s plea change in court Wednesday. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and his license was suspended for eight years.

“I do remember looking up, seeing a car, trying to get out of the way, trying to think what to do to jump back. Seeing him look straight ahead and straight at me, through the windshield and suddenly being hit,” Petty said.

One of the injuries she suffered is life-altering. Her ribs were broken, rods now hold the bones together in her right arm and she’s made incredible progress learning to walk again after a part of her leg was amputated.

Wednesday, Fetterhoff turned around to face Petty in court and apologized for putting her through this.

“I can’t imagine what you’ve gone through, I can’t imagine what your family has gone through,” Fetterhoff said.

While she’s physically recovering, the mental scars she’s suffered from this will last a lifetime. She’s just incredibly grateful for the support she’s gotten from the community and to be here today.

“It is amazing that I’m alive and I’m not going to waste that,” Petty said.

