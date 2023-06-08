Warm and dry through the weekend

Cloudier and a bit cooler next couple days
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The cloud cover ended up a little bit thicker than we were expecting Wednesday, although it is mostly thin high clouds. That kept us a hair cooler, with temperatures right around 80 degrees at 3:30 p.m. We’ll likely top out in the low to mid 80s in Portland, as opposed to the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll see even more high clouds tomorrow, and temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than today. Isolated thunderstorms may develop east of the mountains and drift westward in the afternoon, but models are keeping those out of the western valleys. There’s a small chance we get clipped with a dying shower in the evening, though. More clouds will surge in Thursday night and Friday as showers develop to our east. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday.

We’ll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures once again Saturday through Monday. It’s looking pretty nice for the Grand Floral Parade Saturday morning! Morning clouds and mild temperatures will give way to more sunshine later in the day with a high temperature around 80 degrees. We will be staying dry the next seven days.

