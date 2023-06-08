Washington County Sheriff warning public after 15 drug overdoses in 5 days

KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possibly “dangerous batch of drugs” circulating the streets.

According to deputies, WCSO deputies, as well as Beaverton and Hillsboro police, have responded to 15 overdoses within the last five days. Investigators currently believe the overdoses are linked to fentanyl.

WCSO says of the 15 overdoses, four were deadly.

  • Six overdoses and one death in Beaverton.
  • One overdose death in Hillsboro.
  • Five overdoses and two deaths in unincorporated Washington County.

According to officials, all cases are being investigated by the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team

No further information is available at this time.

