1 dead, 2 seriously injured after fire engulfs Clark County home

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were seriously injured in a house fire in Clark County early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:30 a.m., crews with the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed house fire in the 15700 block of Northwest Lower River Road, near the end of the roadway.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said one person, whose name has not been released, was found dead inside the home.

The home is considered a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of foul play at this time.

