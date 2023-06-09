2 teens suspected of paying someone to call in bomb threats against their S Eugene school

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators say they have contacted two teenagers they believe were behind several bomb threats at South Eugene High School in May.

According to police, the suspects are students at the school, but their names and ages have not been released because they are underage.

The high school at 400 East 19th Avenue was closed several times last month because of threats of violence on campus.

On May 3, 10, 16 and 24, Eugene police said 911 received similar-sounding threats against the school. In the most recent call on May 24, a person “who sounded male” called and said he was at school in a bathroom with a shotgun and “made threats,” according to police. The person hung up and later called back with a bomb threat.

Each time, the school was locked down and police made a full building search to confirm there was no threat to the students and staff.

On May 25, the Eugene Police Department announced they were offering a $2,500 reward for information.

Investigators believe the teenage suspects contacted another person or persons over the internet and sent that person payment in order to shut down the school in return for money. The actual person who made the call has not yet been identified.

Students at the high school said they’re concerned that these threats are part of a trend.

“As soon as one person does it, it kind of like puts it on the radar of everyone else,” a student said.

“I’m worried about people getting inspired,” said another.

One student said, “The same thing could always happen again. Another group of students could be playing a trick or something.”

Police said the students and their families are cooperating with the investigation, and they will be referring the two teenagers to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

