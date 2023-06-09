MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old Milwaukie man was arrested Wednesday after a several-hour standoff with tactical police units and a crisis negotiation team, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Southeast 79th Avenue and Southeast Otty Street after reports of an alteration involving gunfire.

According to deputies, the altercation had been between two men who knew each other, Shannon Justin Pompella and a man who was not named.

Pompella had gotten out of a Ford F150 and “physically assaulted” the unnamed man and then retreated to his pickup.

The men yelled at each other and the unnamed man threw a rock a Pompella’s truck, according to deputies.

Pompella then got back out of his truck and fired a handgun at the other man, deputies said. The other man was unhurt and Pompella drove away.

According to the unnamed man, the two of them had a “disagreement” earlier in the day, deputies said.

Deputies: Milwaukie man shot gun at man who threw rock at his pickup truck (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

After interviewing the unnamed man, deputies responded to Pompella’s nearby home.

Pompella refused to leave his house, so tactical and negotiation units were called to the scene.

At about 10:30 p.m., Pompella left his house and was taken into custody without incident.

Pompella was booked into the Clackamas County Jail where his charges include second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information or to contact the Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 23-011938.

