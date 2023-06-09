Federal prosecutors begin investigation into Fagan, La Mota

File photo.
File photo.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to hand over any communications between former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and La Mota.

Fagan resigned May 8, after it was revealed she had been working as a paid consultant for Veriede Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of the marijuana retail chain La Mota. She revealed the cannabis company was paying her $10,000 per month and offering her a $30,000 bonus if she could secure operating licenses outside of Oregon and New Mexico.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Sec. of State ends marijuana consulting contract, apologizes

News of Fagan’s side job broke when the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released an audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. The audit called for the OLCC to reform some rules for marijuana businesses, saying those rules are burdens when combined with federal restrictions on interstate commerce, banking, and taxation.

OLCC is subpoenaed to present its findings June 21.

