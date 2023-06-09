Fire damages Pier 39 in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - The Astoria Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out under a restaurant on a pier overnight.

The fire started just before midnight under the Rogue Pier 39 Public House, near 39th Street and Leif Erickson Drive. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found smoke and flames showing from the pier.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the pier and save the restaurant. It took a little under an hour to get under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the pier suffered significant damage and will require repairs. Pier 39 is closed and will remain that way until investigators can determine if it’s structurally stable.

