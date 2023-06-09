Fire damages Pier 39 in Astoria

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:43 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - The Astoria Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out under a restaurant on a pier overnight.

The fire started just before midnight under the Rogue Pier 39 Public House, near 39th Street and Leif Erickson Drive. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found smoke and flames showing from the pier.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the pier and save the restaurant. It took a little under an hour to get under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the pier suffered significant damage and will require repairs. Pier 39 is closed and will remain that way until investigators can determine if it’s structurally stable.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1
vickie diaz
Woman missing since August, Gresham police say
Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla.
Body of man who went missing spreading ashes found near Molalla

Latest News

salem rally
Parents of disabled children rally in Salem for caregiver funding bill
Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Parents of disabled children rally in Salem for caregiver funding bill