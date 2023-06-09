On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Renaissance Faire

The Oregon Renaissance Faire is taking over the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this and next weekend.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Renaissance Faire is taking over the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this and next weekend.

“The Vale of Dunrose” comes to Canby this month for the Oregon Renaissance Faire.

The event features different themes each weekend. This weekend is “A Pirate’s Plunder” and next weekend is “Celtic Celebration.”

To learn more about the Oregon Renaissance Faire, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
Oregon counties prepare for changes to death investigations
vickie diaz
Woman missing since August, Gresham police say
File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1
KPTV file image
Man arrested after ‘high speed pursuit’ through Salem, Keizer, deputies say

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Renaissance Faire
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad helps woman restart child care business
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad helps woman restart child care business
Grand Floral Parade floats
On the Go with Ayo at Rose Festival floats
On the Go with Ayo at Rose Festival floats