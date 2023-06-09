On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Renaissance Faire

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Renaissance Faire is taking over the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this and next weekend.

“The Vale of Dunrose” comes to Canby this month for the Oregon Renaissance Faire.

The event features different themes each weekend. This weekend is “A Pirate’s Plunder” and next weekend is “Celtic Celebration.”

To learn more about the Oregon Renaissance Faire, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.