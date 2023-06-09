Gresham Police Department seeks help on missing woman case

vickie diaz
vickie diaz(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate 24-year-old Vickie Diaz.

Diaz has not been seen or spoken to her family since August, who say she usually checks in with them frequently. The last time Diaz and her family spoke she was planning a trip to Seattle.

tattoo
tattoo(kptv)

Diaz is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, around 110 pounds.

Gresham Police ask that anyone who knows of Vickie’s whereabouts call the detective assigned to the case at 503-618-2652 or the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

