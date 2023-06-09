Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million Oregon jackpot

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 59-year-old Lake Oswego man won the $8.2 million jackpot on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Ray Jones matched all six numbers to Wednesday’s Oregon’s Game Megabucks drawing but didn’t find out until Thursday evening, the Oregon Lottery said.

He scanned his ticket at a local store and a clerk confirmed it was a winner. They told him he needed to go to the Oregon Lottery office to claim it.

“I was darn well hoping it was the jackpot,” Jones said. “I’m kind of stunned. I don’t know if I’m going to retire. I want to travel. I love to see new cultures.”

He has recently taken trips to Uruguay and New Zealand, and now is planning a trip to South Africa among other possible destinations, he said.

Jones works in finance for a banking company and said he would still be going to work on Monday.

He also wants to support some local charities with the prize, he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 11111 Capitol Highway in Portland.

The Oregon Lottery said it recommends people sign the back of purchased tickets to ensure they can claim any prize.

“In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings,” the lottery said. “Players have a year to claim their prize.”

The Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot resets to $1 million after someone wins.

