2023 Rose Festival Queen to be crowned

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 2023 Rose Festival Queen will be announced and crowned at the Queen’s Coronation on Friday.

The ceremony will be held at Oregon Square, located at Northeast 8th Street and Holladay Street, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Each candidate is evaluated on leadership, scholastic achievement, school activities, civic involvement, volunteer projects, communications skills and overall impression. The 2023 Queen will reign for a year and serve as the Rose Festival’s leading ambassador at special events and gatherings.

FOX 12 will add a livestream of the ceremony to this story when it begins.

