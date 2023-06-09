Neighbors to May Apartments also face challenges after fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - -Back on May 16, Portland Fire and Rescue raced to save Maxwell Hall at southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor St. as the May Apartments went up in flames right next door.

Firefighters successfully prevented severe damage to surrounding structures. And while the damage to Maxwell Hall is not nearly as bad as the May, which is a total loss, the impact on residents is still serious.

Four-year Maxwell Hall resident, Bryan Schaufler was making his way back from work on May 16 when he got word of the fire happening at the apartment building just feet from his.

“It was the worst case scenario you know?” said Schaufler. “I got back, the firefighters were spraying water, and just smoke everywhere.”

Schaufler then joined other Maxwell and May residents at a temporary shelter at the University of Portland. He says days at the shelter are running out, and is searching for a new apartment. Schaufler says the Portland’s Bureau of Development Services has deemed Maxwell Hall unsafe, because the May next door could still collapse at any time. Schaufler says now being displaced and having to move is extremely challenging for he and others, as they cannot access their belongings.

“Even if I’m able to find a place eventually, you have a new place but your whole life is in that room,” said Schaufler

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Development Services says a contractor was hired to survey the smoke and water damage at the Maxwell, but for now no one can enter the building.

The spokesperson sent Fox 12 a statement which reads in part:

“No public access to the Maxwell Hall building is permitted while the fall hazard from the May apartments building remains. The owner of the Maxwell Hall building may, as OSHA rules allow, enable their contractor to retrieve and move occupants’ items out of the building.”

Schaufler says he and others in Maxwell Hall have been refunded their security deposits and half month’s rent, as it’s unclear when Maxwell Hall will be ready to have residents return because of needed repairs. As he works to secure new housing, Schaufler is worried his luck could run out if his old building remains blocked off too long.

“Our possessions are still there and I just think it’d be a shame if, let’s say, some of the water damage were to cause structural damage, yet our stuff is still currently safe in there,” he said. “Please give us the comfort of getting our stuff.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.