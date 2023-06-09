Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Mount Hood
Over two dozen earthquakes recorded on Mt. Hood in 6 hour period
Drone shot of fire damage
At least 7 businesses destroyed by 2-alarm fire in Salmon Creek
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid.
4 arrested in NE Portland drug den raid
File photo.
Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1
File: Cougar
Cougar chases mountain biker on Mt. Hood

Latest News

Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Tigard library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after threats
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Parents of disabled children rally in Salem for caregiver funding bill