Showers ending this evening, then a bright and warm weekend ahead

What a change today! Light rain showers or even steady light rain at times covered the metro area much of the day. It was also wet north and east of the metro area, but no rain fell farther south into the Willamette Valley. This broke the 3 weeklong dry spell. That said, only about one tenth of an inch fell, which didn’t do much more than settle the dust.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

It’s back to dry weather as we go through the evening, although a sprinkle is still possible all the way to midnight.

We will see fantastic weather this weekend as the weak upper-level system overhead right now moves off to the north. Expect a clouds to sunshine sort of day Saturday, then just a few morning clouds Sunday and Monday. Temperatures rise each day, topping out just below 90 degrees on Monday. A push of cooler marine air Tuesday and Wednesday drops us back to normal again, possibly followed by another brief warmup late next week.

After the leftover sprinkles/showers this evening, there’s no sign of significant rain for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.