Showery day ahead for some, drier to the south

Good morning! It’s a showery start to the day for many of us in southwest Washington and extreme northern Oregon. A weak weather system snuck up on us from the east, and is spreading more showers to the west than previously anticipated. The timing couldn’t be better though given how dry it has been lately! Our dry streak in Portland officially ended at 23 days. Light showers should persist through at least midday. Computer models are still playing catch up, and some are hinting at light showers lasting through the evening. That being said, it will be much drier south of the metro area. Highs in our western valleys should stay below 70 degrees due to thick cloud cover. The greatest rainfall totals should occur in the northern Oregon Cascades and points to the north. This will certainly lower our fire danger for a few days.

Saturday is still shaping up to be a great day across the region. In terms of the metro area, we’ll start off with cloudy skies. Expect to see a gradual clearing from midday through the afternoon. During the Grand Floral Parade, temperatures should be rising through the 60s. We’ll end the day in the mid to upper 70s. Much warmer weather will return Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s Sunday, and about 90 degrees on Monday.

The system responsible for our brief warm up will weaken around midweek, bringing more A.M. clouds and cooler afternoons. Highs will range between the mid 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

