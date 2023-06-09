Vancouver police bodycam video shows deadly shooting outside Safeway

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - On Friday, Vancouver Police released officer-worn body camera video of a deadly shooting last month.

On May 30, a 43-year-old Vancouver man, identified as Joshua James Wilson, who was wanted on several warrants, was seen entering the Safeway in the 6700 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard.

New video captures the moments officers shot a man to death in the parking lot of a Vancouver grocery store.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team sent officers to take Wilson into custody, deputies said.

The video, edited together by police, shows footage from three separate body cameras.

You can watch the full video here. Viewer discretion is advised.

