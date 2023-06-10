1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two are injured in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol saw a shooting happen at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. One person died at the scene. Officers provided aid to two other victims, who were later taken to a hospital. One has life-threatening injuries, and another is expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police bodycam video shows deadly shooting outside Safeway

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.