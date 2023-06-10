12-year-old with medical needs missing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

VPD said it is looking for 12-year-old Julian Ramos. He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday walking northbound from the 700 block of Northeast 106th Avenue. He has several mental health and behavioral disorders and functions at the eight-ten year-old level. He takes several mental health medications, but none are life-threatening.

Ramos is about five feet tall, 94 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a scar on either his right or left inner wrist. He has three distinct freckles on his upper right cheek. He was last seen wearing dark blue Adidas sweatpants with a stripe, tie-dyed Adidas hoodie and black hi-top shoes.

If you have any information about him, you’re asked to call 911.

