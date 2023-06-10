2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested

Two guns were taken during an arrest of two wanted teenagers in southeast Portland on Friday...
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested after being chased by police and running from a car into a home on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 7 p.m. Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers attempted to stop a car near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 114th Avenue. The car sped away and officers followed with the help of a K9 unit and the Gresham Police Department.

An officer tried to stop the car with stop sticks, which were successful. As the tires were going flat, the driver turned down a dead-end street. Two people inside the car got out and ran and three others stayed in the car. Officers found firearm magazines lying on the floor of the car.

PPB said officers learned of a home in the 13500 block of Southeast Steele Street the two suspects might be in. They setup a perimeter and spoke with someone inside on the phone. The two suspects eventually cooperated, came out of the home and were arrested. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found two AR pistols and other evidence.

Officers took a 17-year-old to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm
  • Elude in a Vehicle
  • Elude on Foot
  • Reckless Driving
  • Reckless Endangering another person

Officers cited 18-year-old Anthony Hunter for elude on foot and interfering with a police officer.

