2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested after being chased by police and running from a car into a home on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 7 p.m. Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers attempted to stop a car near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 114th Avenue. The car sped away and officers followed with the help of a K9 unit and the Gresham Police Department.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland

An officer tried to stop the car with stop sticks, which were successful. As the tires were going flat, the driver turned down a dead-end street. Two people inside the car got out and ran and three others stayed in the car. Officers found firearm magazines lying on the floor of the car.

PPB said officers learned of a home in the 13500 block of Southeast Steele Street the two suspects might be in. They setup a perimeter and spoke with someone inside on the phone. The two suspects eventually cooperated, came out of the home and were arrested. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found two AR pistols and other evidence.

SEE ALSO: 3 men charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl linked to fatal Portland overdose

Officers took a 17-year-old to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Elude in a Vehicle

Elude on Foot

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering another person

Officers cited 18-year-old Anthony Hunter for elude on foot and interfering with a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.