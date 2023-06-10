Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to our weekend across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A band of light rain is still developing north of the metro area, and should continue to push northward throughout the day. This will leave areas to the south with gradually clearing skies and a beautiful Saturday ahead. Temperatures will rise through the 60s during the Grand Floral Parade, and should reach the mid 70s by the end of the afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through Monday as high pressure builds overhead. We’ll see brief morning clouds Sunday, with sunshine emerging by late morning. Expect temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine all day long and highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will retrograde westward around midweek, and a trough will slide in from the northwest. This system will just clip our region, but will certainly strengthen our onshore flow. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday, and even more cloud cover Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 70s for the remainder of the workweek, with Wednesday being the coolest day. There are hints that some cities may not reach 70 on Wednesday. Cloud cover will dictate how warm or cool we are. Unfortunately, I don’t see any strong signals of a soaking rain for the next 7-10 days. We also don’t have any heat waves on the horizon.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.