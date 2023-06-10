Beautiful Saturday ahead

Warming trend expected over the next few days
6/10/2023
6/10/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:32 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to our weekend across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A band of light rain is still developing north of the metro area, and should continue to push northward throughout the day. This will leave areas to the south with gradually clearing skies and a beautiful Saturday ahead. Temperatures will rise through the 60s during the Grand Floral Parade, and should reach the mid 70s by the end of the afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through Monday as high pressure builds overhead. We’ll see brief morning clouds Sunday, with sunshine emerging by late morning. Expect temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine all day long and highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will retrograde westward around midweek, and a trough will slide in from the northwest. This system will just clip our region, but will certainly strengthen our onshore flow. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday, and even more cloud cover Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 70s for the remainder of the workweek, with Wednesday being the coolest day. There are hints that some cities may not reach 70 on Wednesday. Cloud cover will dictate how warm or cool we are. Unfortunately, I don’t see any strong signals of a soaking rain for the next 7-10 days. We also don’t have any heat waves on the horizon.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vickie diaz
Woman missing since August, Gresham police say
Deja Fitzwater
2023 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria crowned
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after house fire in Clark County
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after fire engulfs Clark County home
Damage to Pier 39 in Astoria
Fire damages Pier 39 in Astoria
Still photo of handcuffs.
Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children

Latest News

First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/9)
Portland's Forecast
Showers ending this evening, then a bright and warm weekend ahead
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/9)
6/9/2023
Showery day ahead for some, drier to the south