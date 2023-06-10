Family of 3 displaced after SE Portland apartment fire

A family of three is displaced from a southeast Portland apartment after a Saturday morning fire.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Passing firefighters noticed and responded to an apartment fire on Saturday morning in southeast Portland, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PF&R said just after 10 a.m. Saturday, firefighters running errands noticed a large amount of smoke in the distance and began to investigate. When they arrived, they found a single-story apartment on fire. The firefighters called for additional resources while beginning an attack.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and kept it from spreading to neighboring apartments. They searched the apartments and did not find anyone inside.

The damage inside an apartment after a fire Saturday morning in southeast Portland.
The damage inside an apartment after a fire Saturday morning in southeast Portland.(PF&R)

PF&R said a family of three is displaced and will be staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

