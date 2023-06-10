Firefighter helps rescue 91-year-old man from car stuck in river

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to...
JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - An Idaho firefighter is being heralded for a daring rescue of a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.

JT Sohr works as a U.S. Forest Service firefighter and had just recently completed swift water rescue training.

He and about a dozen others stopped to help 91-year-old Clifford Parver who was stuck in his vehicle about 50 feet away from the bank of the Lochsa River in Idaho County.

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to...
JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

Rescuers were on their way, but Sohr and other bystanders were able to get to Parver before EMS or law enforcement could get there.

Sohr used his personal rafting equipment to pull Parver out of the vehicle and get him to shore safely.

In the process, he lost about $250 worth of gear, a small price to pay for saving another’s life. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said he’ll get reimbursed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

vickie diaz
Woman missing since August, Gresham police say
Deja Fitzwater
2023 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria crowned
Still photo of handcuffs.
Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million jackpot
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million Oregon jackpot
Damage to Pier 39 in Astoria
Fire damages Pier 39 in Astoria

Latest News

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
Missing dog reunited with owners after found at adoption event
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
File photo
3 men charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl linked to fatal Portland overdose