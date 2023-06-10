Hillsboro burglar taken into custody following investigation.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department says a suspect in an Arbor Roses neighborhood burglary has been taken into custody.

Officers responded June 2 to the home in southwest Hillsboro where the victims said a man, later identified as Jesse Duain Holt, had broken through a window. Holt then reportedly began “advancing towards the occupants,” according to Hillsboro P.D.

SEE ALSO: Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled. Despite a K9 search, no arrests were made.

The Hillsboro police said in the following days investigators began compiling surveillance footage, identifying Holt. On Thursday, he was taken into custody and lodged at the Washington County Jail for Burglary in the first-degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.