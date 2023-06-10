Hillsboro burglar taken into custody following investigation

Hillsboro burglar taken into custody following investigation.
Hillsboro burglar taken into custody following investigation.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department says a suspect in an Arbor Roses neighborhood burglary has been taken into custody.

Officers responded June 2 to the home in southwest Hillsboro where the victims said a man, later identified as Jesse Duain Holt, had broken through a window. Holt then reportedly began “advancing towards the occupants,” according to Hillsboro P.D.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled. Despite a K9 search, no arrests were made.

The Hillsboro police said in the following days investigators began compiling surveillance footage, identifying Holt. On Thursday, he was taken into custody and lodged at the Washington County Jail for Burglary in the first-degree.

