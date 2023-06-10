Legacy Health delays Gresham birthing center reopening

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The reopening of Legacy Health’s Mt. Hood Birthing Center has been delayed, the hospital announced Friday. The delay follows a previous announcement the center would reopen June 13.

Legacy Health said after announcing plans to reopen, the hospital received “new guidance” that delays the date.

“The Oregon Health Authority on behalf of the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services informed us that additional information was needed before they can approve our Family Birth Center plan,” Legacy Health said in a statement Friday. “After conversations with OHA, we have decided to wait until we have an approved plan before we welcome patients.”

SEE ALSO: Legacy Health to reopen Gresham birthing center in 90 days

On Friday, the hospital said it resubmitted its plan Friday and no timeline for approval or opening has been confirmed.

The birthing center closed March 19, after Legacy health said a lack of staff was making it difficult to safely operate the center.

A letter sent by OHA, in early March, to Legacy Health administrators outlined the scope of repercussions that could go as far as revoking the hospital’s license with a “90-day termination for non-compliance with state licensure requirements.”

In April, Legacy Health announced plans to reopen within 90 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.