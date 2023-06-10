Man accused of stabbing spree, Wash. Co. Courthouse escape sentenced in 1st case

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of going on a stabbing spree then later escaping a courthouse was sentenced Friday in Clackamas County for one of his pending court cases.

On Thursday, Edi Villalobos pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and a Clackamas County judge sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison for the Clackamas County assault charge.

Authorities say he stabbed a man in a Wilsonville apartment on April 10, 2021.

According to the Clackamas County District Atturney’s Office, Villalobos knew the Wilsonville victim through their respective girlfriends who were both witnesses to the knife attack.

The DA’s Office said that a short time after Villalobos arrived at the Wilsonville apartment, he “jumped on top of the victim and began stabbing him repeatedly with a large knife Villalobos had concealed in his sock.”

The DA’s office said the attack came “without provocation.”

Villalobos was eventually pulled off the victim, who suffered numerous cuts to his face, neck, chest, arms and to several arteries and nerves.

Villalobos then fled the apartment with his girlfriend.

Additionally, just hours before that stabbing, Villalobos is also accused of stabbing a Cornelius man to death.

Second-degree murder charges related to that death in Washington County are still pending.

During a Feb. 27, 2023 court appearance for the Cornelius case, Villalobos escaped the Washington County Courthouse and triggered a brief manhunt in downtown Hillsboro.

He was later re-captured and faces charges for that incident as well.

