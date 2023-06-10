Oregon finalizes opioid settlements

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the final acceptance of a $17.3 billion dollar agreement with drug makers Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreen.

Oregon is anticipating receiving nearly $219.4 million over the next 15 years with funds beginning to arrive by the end of 2023.

An estimated five Oregonians die every week, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In 2021, 745 Oregonians died from opioid overdoses, an increase of 472. The funds will be used to combat the opioid epidemic and prevent and treat substance-abuse disorders.

“The damage done to families, communities, to our state and our country can never be undone, but we can hold those at fault accountable and make them help pay the costs associated with Oregon’s response to the crisis,” said Rosenblum. “I want to thank the county and city governments who joined us in these settlements and helped maximize Oregon’s total recovery.”

The money will be shared between local governments and the state-wide organization Opioid Settlement Prevention Treatment and Recovery Board.

The settlements will also prohibit Teva from promoting opioid prescriptions and bans Allergan from selling opioids for at least ten years. CVS and Walgreens will be required to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

A further breakdown of the Oregon settlement agreements include:

· Walgreens: Oregon will receive up to $71 million over 15 years

· CVS: Oregon will receive up to $65 million over 10 years

· Allergan/Teva Pharmaceuticals: Oregon will receive a value of up to $83.4 million with Teva paying out over 13 years and Allergan over 7 years.

