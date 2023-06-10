Rose Fest is this weekend, here’s some events for the whole family

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Looking for something to do this weekend and don’t know where to start? Here’s a list of things the whole family can enjoy.

Portland’s famous Rose Festival comes to a head this weekend with the Grand Floral Parade, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

If you can’t make it to the parade but want to watch be sure to tune in to FOX 12 Oregon to watch it LIVE ! Busy? That’s okay, it’ll be replayed on the Sunday 8 p.m broadcast.

The final weekend of the CityFair will be focusing on Fleet Week with the Grand Floral Float Showcase, Dragon Boat Race, Quantum Quest Pinball Fest and the Oregon Brewers Festival Tap Takeover.

Speaking of FleetWeek, while the ships have arrived the tours have just begun. Ship tours are offered on a first-come basis and vary in time but are free of charge. Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and visitors must be able to physically able to maneuver on board, including climbing or descending steep ladders. For more information visit the Fleet Week webpage.

If horror is more your style the Portland Horror Film Festival will be showcasing short films and the featured movie Invoking Yell on Sunday.

For a weekend of book-like magic visit the Oregon Renaissance Faire open this weekend and next. Tickets must be bought online and are unavailable at the gate.

