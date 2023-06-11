Dragon boat teams race in time trials on Willamette

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The dragon boat race time trials were held Saturday in the Willamette River at South Waterfront Park.

About 45 teams are taking part in this sport which originated in Taiwan.

SEE ALSO: 2023 Rose Festival Queen of Rosaria crowned

Teams compete by racing 500 meters down the river where the flag catcher reaches out from the dragon’s head to capture their flag.

IMAGE GALLERY

Autoplay Caption

Some squads are vying to earn a medal, while other groups are just looking to have fun.

SEE ALSO: Grand Floral Parade brings hundreds to Portland for live bands, colorful floats, local performers

The official races will happen Sunday at the South Waterfront Park, starting at 8:30 a.m. and will go to 3 p.m. The races are free to attend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.