Dragon boat teams race in time trials on Willamette

The dragon boat race time trials were held Saturday in the Willamette River at South Waterfront Park.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The dragon boat race time trials were held Saturday in the Willamette River at South Waterfront Park.

About 45 teams are taking part in this sport which originated in Taiwan.

Teams compete by racing 500 meters down the river where the flag catcher reaches out from the dragon’s head to capture their flag.

Some squads are vying to earn a medal, while other groups are just looking to have fun.

The official races will happen Sunday at the South Waterfront Park, starting at 8:30 a.m. and will go to 3 p.m. The races are free to attend.

