Grand Floral Parade brings hundreds to Portland for live bands, colorful floats, local performers

By Drew Marine
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Whether young or old, first-timers or veterans, everyone was thrilled to see the impressive 2023 Grand Floral Parade floats, decked out with colorful flowers in Portland on Saturday morning.

“It’s my first time here,” Addie Pfeiffer said.

“I used to come every year as a kid, my dad played trombone in the one more time round again marching band, so it was a family tradition for us,” Addie’s mom, Esther Pfeiffer, said.

The floats also featured honored guests from Portland’s sister city in Taiwan to Rosie the Riveters from World War II.

The performances alongside the floats were just as exciting, like the Cosecha Mestiza dance group from Woodburn.

“We love Portland so it’s fun to be here and see the horses, and the bands, I really enjoy the old timer’s band,” Leslie Belfanti said.

Not to mention the weather was perfect for the occasion.

“Tough to think of a better way to spend the day,” Joe Pfeiffer said.

