Monday will be warmest day of the week, then cooler & cloudier midweek

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT
We’ve got wall to wall sunshine across the region this afternoon.  There are a few clouds along the ocean beaches, but just about everyone else is experiencing a warmer day compared to Saturday.  We’ll top out in the lower 80s by 6pm; that’s 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-June.  Skies remain mainly clear tonight except for those coastal clouds.

Monday will be the warmest day this week as the cool marine layer thins a bit more.  Temperatures should rise into the mid-upper 80s under totally sunny skies once again.

A major push of marine air plus a dry cold front moving overhead keeps us in the 70s Tuesday and beyond with more cloud cover.  There may even be a thick enough cloud cover Wednesday morning for a spot or two of drizzle, especially north and east metro areas.

For the first time in over a month we see at least a few days of cool and showery weather arriving next weekend.  At this point Friday appears dry, but you can expect high temperatures below normal with lots of clouds and showers at times Saturday through the early part of NEXT week.  We’re not sure if we’ll see a soaking rain, but it’ll definitely be a change!

There’s no sign of a heatwave in the next 10 days.

