Much warmer Sunday, then cooling again midweek

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Today has been a much brighter day with lots of sunshine. Weather was perfect for the Grand Floral Parade.  We’ll top out in the mid 70s later this afternoon.  The weak system that gave us showers yesterday has moved north into Canada and high pressure is strengthening overhead.  That will continue to warm/dry the atmosphere over the next two days.

Expect temperatures to rise into the low-mid 80s tomorrow, then mid-upper 80s on Monday.  We don’t get a hot/dry offshore (easterly) wind so we’ll stay just below the “hot” category Monday.

Portland Forecast
Portland Forecast(kptv)

More typical June weather is in store for us the rest of next week as cooler marine air pours inland midweek.  By late next week and the following weekend, models are hinting we could enter a cool/showery pattern for a few days.  We’ll be watching that closely.  Until that time, we’ll stay dry unless some morning drizzle falls Wednesday.

RIVER TEMPERATURES

River water has been warming a bit the past few weeks and most local waterways are now in the 60s. That’s “comfortably cold”, too chilly for many of us but good enough to cool off on a warm day. Be careful!

River water temperatures
River water temperatures(kptv)

