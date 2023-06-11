Warmer to end the weekend and start the new week

Topping out in the mid to upper 80s before we cool back to average
Warmer the next two days
Warmer the next two days(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning everyone!

What a great day it was yesterday. Pleasant temperatures at the parade, most areas are a bit warmer this morning, Salem and Eugene are the exceptions, and warmer more summer-like conditions are expected today. It ended up making it to 73 in PDX yesterday and today has the potential to be around 10 degrees warmer. Warmer is the trend we follow through tomorrow where it should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we continue to warm as well, only going as low as the upper 50s Monday night into Tuesday. After this we cool back down to average both highs and lows thanks to some cooler marine air. After this we stay pretty close to average in the low to mid-70s through to next Saturday.

At this point it still looks like we’ll be dry through this week. A chance to see some showers next weekend is showing on our extended forecast. Right now it doesn’t look like much, but as always we’ll keep our eyes on it and update as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people
Still photo of handcuffs.
Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million jackpot
Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million Oregon jackpot
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland; police say no arrests yet
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night shooting in downtown Portland; police say no arrests yet
M114 FED LAWSUIT TRIAL WITNESS
Experts, advocates testify over lawsuit challenging voter-approved Oregon Measure 114

Latest News

First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/10)
Portland Forecast
Much warmer Sunday, then cooling again midweek
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/10)
6/10/2023
Beautiful Saturday ahead