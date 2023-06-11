Warmer to end the weekend and start the new week

Good morning everyone!

What a great day it was yesterday. Pleasant temperatures at the parade, most areas are a bit warmer this morning, Salem and Eugene are the exceptions, and warmer more summer-like conditions are expected today. It ended up making it to 73 in PDX yesterday and today has the potential to be around 10 degrees warmer. Warmer is the trend we follow through tomorrow where it should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we continue to warm as well, only going as low as the upper 50s Monday night into Tuesday. After this we cool back down to average both highs and lows thanks to some cooler marine air. After this we stay pretty close to average in the low to mid-70s through to next Saturday.

At this point it still looks like we’ll be dry through this week. A chance to see some showers next weekend is showing on our extended forecast. Right now it doesn’t look like much, but as always we’ll keep our eyes on it and update as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.