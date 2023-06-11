Woman’s car, support dogs found after being stolen from Portland swim center parking lot

UPDATE: The dogs, along with the car, were found in Tigard over the weekend. Police say a Walmart employee notified them on Sunday about a car that had been parked there for three days with two dogs inside. An officer responded and learned the car had been stolen out of Portland.

Mara Legrand, the owner of the dogs, was contacted and reunited with the pups.

No information about the suspects has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two support dogs and a woman’s car were stolen from a southwest Portland community center parking lot on Thursday.

At about 4 p.m., at the Southwest Community Center, Mara Legrand says she went for a swim.

SEE ALSO: Police: Pickup smashes through barricade on Portland parade route, nearly hits people

While she was in the water, someone broke into her locker and stole items out of her purse, including her phone and car keys.

Legrand says the thieves then went to the parking lot and used the keys to steal her car with her two emotional support dogs inside.

She says she’s devastated by the loss of her car and the items in her purse, but most of all, by the loss of her dogs.

“They are my comfort dogs, I treat them like precious gold,” Legrand said. “I do everything I can for them. It’s tearing me apart. it’s one of the worst decisions I ever made.”

SEE ALSO: 2 teens run from police into house in SE Portland, arrested

Description of Legrand’s car:

White Acura TSX Wagon with a bike and luggage rack.

License plate number 885 JMT.

Police are asking anyone who sees the car or the dogs to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.